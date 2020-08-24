'Still 2gether' episode 2 recap: Sarawat, Tine take charge as club presidents

Screencaps of Tine (Win Metawin, left) and Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit, right) in the second episode of 'Still 2gether'

MANILA — It should've been a week-long celebration of Tine's birthday but Sarawat struggled to surprise his boyfriend as both are stepping up as president of their respective clubs, in the latest episode of "Still 2gether," the much-awaited sequel of the hit Thai boys' love series "2gether."

In the second episode, which aired last Friday, August 21, Tine agreed to lead the cheerleading club after Fang and some of the members got into a car accident.

Green joined the cheerleading club to compete with Dim, who was unbothered and even reported them to the authorities.

Tine and Sarawat were caught in the middle of the lovers' quarrel and didn't know how to handle the situation.

Meanwhile, Man and Boss ventured on a new mission to help Phukong get the attention of Mil by signing him up for the cheerleading club.

Resolving conflicts

With all the stress in their clubs, Sarawat attempted to push through with his Scrubb festival but remembering Fong's advice, "A love guru once said ... never let work ruin your love life," Tine refused.

Then came Tine's birthday, which was marred by a fire caused by a birthday candle left lit at the corner of the room.

In the end, both clubs came to an agreement to take turn for practice. Dim and Green also made amends.

"Still 2gether" is available for streaming on iWant and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the next episode, tensions rise as they see conflicts in the clubs' practice time.