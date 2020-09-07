'Still 2gether' episode 4 recap: Tine, Sarawat lead their clubs to victory

Screencap of Tine (Win Metawin) and Sarawat (Bright Vachirawit) in the third episode of 'Still 2gether'

MANILA — With their patience and determination, both teams of Sarawat and Tine were able to snatch the championship in the 2U event in the latest episode of "Still 2gether," the much-awaited sequel of the hit Thai boys' love series "2gether."

We cannot rationalize why Tine was devastated and Sarawat was missing in action during their club practices but this time it will be explained in the latest episode of "Still 2gether," the much-awaited sequel of the hit Thai boys' love series "2gether."

In the fourth episode, which aired last Friday, September 4, Dim locked Sarawat’s band, CRTL+S, in his house for the weeks to prepare for the 2U event.

He even confiscated their phones as he thinks that contacting their significant others will distract them from their practice. But when their vocalist was rushed to the hospital, Sarawat rose to the occasion and sang lead vocals, while Dim convinced Mil to play the guitar for CTRL+S.

Meanwhile, Boss also led the football team to victory. However, he still doesn’t have the guts to confess his love to Pear, who was cheering for him from the bleachers.

"Still 2gether" is available for streaming on iWant TFC and GMM TV's YouTube page.

In the next episode, Sarawat will confront Phukong and Mil about their growing relationship.