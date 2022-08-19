Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Magic artists are thankful to their Filipino fans abroad for the warm reception they received in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles for the "Beyond the Stars" US concert tour.

In Star Magic's Inside News, the Kapamilya artists expressed their gratitude to be part of the tour.

Kim Chiu was teary-eyed as she shared her memories while on tour abroad.

"'Yung buong experience, sobrang amazing lang dahil first time ko ngang umalis, pumunta ng US after two years na nagkaroon ng pandemic. Sinimulan ko sa Florida, tapos nag-Star Magic tour kami ng New York, San Francisco and LA. Well-appreciated and accepted, at sobrang warm ng mga tao sa amin. ...This is different kind of group, different kind of energy, and sobra ang warm ng pagtanggap ng mga tao. At sobrang happy kami sa naging resulta" she said.

Kapamilya love teams Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada (KDLex) and Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (DonBelle) were also thankful that they got to meet their fans abroad.

"We feel so privilege to be part of this because we've been chosen by producers to perform here, sa mga historical stages. I am overwhelmed," Estrada said.

"We've learned so much. We've been inspired watching how our colleagues work, how our bosses work, the whole staff, everyone. It's such a privilege, such a humbling experience and we feel so lucky," Ilacad added.

"Siyempre natuwa ako. Honestly kanina ko naramdaman na 'wow! nagawa natin.' I am so proud of us and grabe nakakatuwa na nakita namin 'yung mga audience here abroad. We've been wanting this for so long and we were given the opportunity to actually meet them not virtually but physically and we love them so much," Mariano shared.

"It's been an amazing tour. ... We will never forget this. This is our first time going abroad to perform for you guys and to be with an amazing roster of artists and of course not just artists but everyone behind the scenes," Pangilinan said.

For their part, AC Bonifacio and Maymay Entrata said they will miss the cheers and laughter of the live audience.

"Sobrang saya po talaga. Umiiyak po kami, we will gonna have sepanx," Bonifacio said.

"At saka sobrang blessed talaga namiin na naging bahagi kami rito at makapagpasaya ng mga kababayan natin, ang saya ng crowd talaga," Entrata said.

Actress Andrea Brillantes also shared that she learned a lot of things while on tour.

"I am so grateful and thankful na nandito ako ngayon. 'Yung dream city ko, New York City, nakapag-perform ako roon sa napakagandang theater. Sa San Francisco dito naman sa LA. ...Ang dami kong natutunan dito at mas nakilala ko ang sarili ko sa pagta-travel alone. Wala akong PA, wala ang mama ko rito, ako lang talaga mag-isa. At grabe ang bond na nagkaroon kami nina Ate Charlie (Dizon). Hinding-hindi ko makakalimutan ang experience na ito."

Kyle Echarri Edward Barber, Zanjoe Marudo are also thankful to the Filipino community for their love and support.

