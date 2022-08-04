WATCH: Kim Chiu and Zanjoe Marudo enjoy Florida

After the success of their "Fiesta Mo Sa USA" show, Kapamilya artists Kim Chiu and Zanjoe Marudo enjoyed their short break in Florida.

The exclusive video of them touring Florida was uploaded by Star Magic's "Inside News."

Aside from playing golf at Topgolf Florida, Marudo, a first-timer in Florida, also enjoyed visiting theme parks.

"Nag-enjoy ako rito sa Florida. First time kong pumunta rito. Nag-enjoy ako dahil sa bukod sa nakasama natin ang Kapamilya natin ay nagawa ko ang mga paborito kong ginagawa like golf. Nakapunta rin ako sa Universal. Enjoy ako dahil successful din 'yung show namin," Marudo said.

Like Marudo, Chiu also enjoyed her time at the Disney World theme park in Orlando.

"Finish na with our Disney World Adventure and now papunta naman kami sa Tiny House before everything gets busy. So sagarin natin," Chiu shared.

Marudo and Chiu will immediately fly to New York for the first leg of Star Magic's US concert tour "Beyond The Stars" on August 6.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Star Magic artists of "Beyond The Stars" have arrived in New York with Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have two other legs -- San Francisco on August 12, and Los Angeles on August 14.

