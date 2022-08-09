The first US show leg of "Beyond The Stars," Star Magic's US concert tour was a success.

Sidelights and highlights of the event last August 6 in Kings Theatre, New York were captured and uploaded exclusively by Star Magic's Inside News.

Filipinos abroad were delighted to see performances from some of their favorite Kapamilya stars.

According to Kapamilya artists Eric Nicolas, AC Bonifacio, Edward Barber, and Maymay Entrata, they had a wonderful time performing for fellow Pinoys in the US.

"Yung ginawa natin kagabi, ibibigay pa natin dodoblehin pa natin. Mas masaya sa mga susunod pa," Nicolas said.

Andrea Brillantes was also overwhelmed by the fact that she was given the privilege to perform in a big theater in the US.

Aside from the successful show, clips of never-before-seen side trips of the Star Magic artists were also shared.

Aside from watching Jo Koy's film "Easter Sunday" at AMC Theatre, Star Magic artists also visited Filipino restaurants.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have two more shows: in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

