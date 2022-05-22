Star Magic artists to stage shows in New York, LA in August

MANILA – Some of the brightest stars of this generation are heading to the United States in August as part of the celebration of Star Magic’s 30th anniversary.

Those who will be part of the momentous occasion include Zanjoe Marudo, Carlo Aquino, Kim Chiu, Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad, Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Charlie Dizon, Maris Racal, Jane de Leon and more.

They will perform at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York on August 6, and at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles on August 14.

These shows are made possible by the collaboration of iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Events.

Currently, tickets are already available for purchase at mytfc.com/StarMagic30.

