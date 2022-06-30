After 3 years, Star Magic to hold US concert tour anew

MANILA -- The long wait is finally over as ABS-CBN's Star Magic celebrates its 30th anniversary with a concert tour in the United States dubbed "Beyond The Stars" this August.

The last time Star Magic held a US tour was back in 2019.

The "Beyond The Stars" US concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

The grand kick-off party will happen at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre of Resorts World Manila on July 23.

"As we celebrate the 30 years, part of the legacy, we continue the touring of the world. Actually we're done in the Middle East and we are doing the United States right now. And we are honored to be celebrating with three shows in both the East and the West Coast. We are excited to bring the new breed of talents and, of course, our stars to the United States and hopefully to the rest of the world," Laurenti Dyogi, head of TV Production and Star Magic, said in media conference Thursday.



In the conference, Star Magic artists Andrea Brillantes, Belle Mariano, Donny Pangilinan, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, KD Estrada, Alexa Ilacad and Zanjoe Marudo shared their excitement to perform for their fellow Filipinos in the US.

"What you can expect is that we're gonna bring home to you guys there in abroad. We've been wanting to see you guys there for so long and now we're given the opportunity to finally put smiles on your faces and just share what we have and share our talents with you guys. So 'yun ang mae-expect niyo and our best of course," Mariano told ABS-CBN News.

"We're gonna be bringing a slice of home siyempre. ... More fun, more fun on the way and more memories yan ang mapa-promise namin. We'll give you a memory to hold on to," Barber said.

Marudo added: "Well, nakakatuwa na maging part pa rin nitong tour ng Star Magic kasi ang tagal na rin wala. Excited ako na makita ang mga kababayan natin diyan again and makapagpasalamat sa kanila."

"Sobrang excited ako muli na makasama ang mga OFWs, makasama sila at magpasaya at siyempre ma-feel at home sila. Siguro karamihan sa mga OFW natin hindi na nakauwi dahil sa pandemya. Sobra excited na kami dahil sobrang dami naming sorpresa," added Entrata.

Aside from performing abroad, the artists are also looking forward experiencing many "firsts" with their fellow Kapamilya stars who are part of the concert tour.

"First time namin mag-abroad together, to go through many first times there na 'yung mga sightseeing, eating in these places. Seeing a lot of experiences with our co-artists it's a dream come true and we are just excited to go through it all together," Pangilinan said.

Also part of the "Beyond The Stars" US shows are P-pop group BGYO, Eric Nicolas, Lian Kyla, Sab, Angela Ken, Janine Berdin, AC Bonifacio, Kyle Echarri, Gigi de Lana, Charlie Dizon, Maris Racal, Carlo Aquino and Kim Chiu.

Tickets for "Beyond The Stars" are already available for purchase at mytfc.com/starmagic30 or you may go to your nearest ticket agent.

