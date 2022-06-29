Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya love team KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad shared their excitement to be part of "Beyond The Stars: Star Magic US Tour" this August.

The concert tour will have three legs: in New York on August 6, in San Francisco on August 12, and in Los Angeles on August 14.

"This August we're going to be performing in the US. We're going to be touring around LA, San Francisco, and New York. We are going to be in the US. It's for Star Magic's 30th anniversary," Estrada said in an interview with Star Magic's Inside News.

Ilacad, for her part, said: "I am just excited and I am really happy that we're included in this amazing show. Because for me, I've always wanted to experience out-of-the-country work, especially for like concert-type work."

"I've always wanted to do this and perform for our Kapamilyas abroad, for TFC, and I am just so excited more than anything," she added.

Estrada and Ilacad star in the series "Run to Me," which aired its last episode last weekend.

Their loveteam was first noticed during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother" Kumunity season 10 celebrity edition.