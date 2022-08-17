The third and last stop of "Beyond The Stars," Star Magic's US concert tour, was a huge success.

Star Magic's Inside News exclusively shared on Tuesday highlights and sidelights of the event held at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Star Magic artists once again gave amazing performances for Filipinos abroad.

"We were tested in San Francisco but napabilib niyo talaga lahat. They thought it was a prank, they thought it was a joke, so ang galing. So sabi rin ng TFC and all na mga nanood na naano ko, parang you are giving such a high-standard of a performance and talagang nakakabilib kayo," Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi said before the final show.

"And what makes it cool is today is the last time. But definitely what I saw early in the rehearsals, all the stars aligned and we created a new constellation called Tatak Star Magic. Maraming salamat. Give them a good show, show them what you got so they will know the moment they will leave the venue and will hear the song they will always remember who you are are, okay?" coach Mickey Perz shared.

