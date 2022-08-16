The second leg of "Beyond The Stars," Star Magic's US concert tour, in San Francisco was a success.

Highlights and sidelights of the show last August 12 at The Warfield in San Francisco were captured exclusively by Star Magic's Inside News and uploaded on its official YouTube page.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Star Magic artists once again gave their all for Filipinos abroad.

Among them was singer Gigi de Lana, who was thankful to God that she was able to perform despite not feeling well.

"Talagang pinag-pray ko gusto ko kasi talaga mag-perform. Ang daming beses na nangyari sa akin ito, may sakit ako every time may performance, either paos ako or sobrang hilo ko, may lagnat ako. Itinutuloy ko kasi ganoon talaga ako. Kasi ayaw kong maiwan sa ere ang mga kasama ko. And, of course, pinuntahan kami ng tao para panoorin. So may sakit man ako o hindi ko man kayanin basta makatuntong ako sa stage and sabihin ko sa kanila mahal na mahal ko kayo. I will still perform even if it was my last breath," she said.

Concertgoers also witnessed the hosting and comedic prowess of Eric Nicolas as he had to stretch his spiels during a technical glitch in the show.

"Kaya nga ako nandito, kasi trabaho ko 'yon. Magho-host ako at siyempre may konting kailangang i-stretch, nandiyan ako. Siyempre hindi ako nahihirapan kasi sinasabayan ko ang galing ng mga kasama ko sa Star Magic. Napakagaling, congratulations!" Nicolas shared.

Inside News also uploaded clips showing the side trips of the Kapamilya artists in San Francisco.

Aside from visiting the Consulate General's office, the Star Magic artists also visited some of the popular tourist spots such as Twin Peaks and Palace of the Fine Arts.

Related video:'