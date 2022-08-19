"Pink Venom" credit poster. Photo from Blackpink's Twitter account

Blackpink is back.

The K-pop supergroup finally dropped the new single “Pink Venom” on Friday, August 19, ending a 22-month hiatus.

During a countdown livestream on YouTube, the girls described their new song to their fans – called Blinks.

“It is a hip hop song, and in the intro there is a powerful beat and the 'geomungo' sound which is a traditional Korean instrument. It is minimal but catchy as well,” Jennie said.

Meanwhile, Rosé said “Pink Venom” expresses the contrast in Blackpink’s identity in a new way. “Dark and lovely. It becomes one and shows both charms. Powerful yet sweet.”

“Pink Venom” is a pre-release single from the hitmaking girl group’s second studio album “BORN PINK,” which is set to drop on September 16.

"That album shows our root. So I hope you enjoy 'Pink Venom' and show your support till 'BORN PINK,' Jisoo said.

YG Entertainment said pre-orders for the album have reached 1.5 million units in a week, according to a report from Korean entertainment news site Soompi. This easily surpasses the “The Album” (2020) which sold over 1 million copies.

The new track marks the beginning of the quartet’s busy next months. After the album release in September, the “How You Like That” singers will embark on a world tour with stops in 25 cities across four continents from October through June 2023. The Manila leg will be on March 25, 2023.

But before that, the 4-piece act will perform for the first time at the Video Music Awards on August 29.

We're performing at the 2022 #VMAs!

Make sure you tune in Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV pic.twitter.com/zj7rI87qKs — BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) August 15, 2022

Last month, they unveiled a music video for “Ready for Love,” a special track made in collaboration with hit battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds.

Formed by top K-pop label YG Entertainment, Blackpink – composed of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa -- debuted in 2016 with “Boombayah” and “Whistle.” Other hits include “Playing with Fire,” “DDU DU DDU DU,” and “How You Like That.”

