Blackpink's Rosé releases music video of solo single 'On The Ground'

Watch more in iWantTFC

Rosé of the South Korean popular female group Blackpink has released the music video for her first solo single "On The Ground."

The more than three-minute video was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Blackpink on Friday afternoon, March 12, and as of writing, has already been viewed for over 600,000 times.

"To everyone who has been waiting patiently, thank you and I can’t wait for you guys to hear the song,” Rose wrote in an Instagram post early this month announcing her solo project.

YG Entertainment had announced that all the Blackpink girls will also debut as solo acts.

K-pop entertainment news site Soompi previously reported that Rosé and Lisa were preparing to debut as soloists.

Last January, Rosé performed “Gone” as a glimpse of her much-anticipated solo album at Blackpink’s online concert "The Show."

Related video: