K-pop: Blackpink releases debut album, new single 'Lovesick Girls'

South Korean girl group Blackpink has finally released their first full-length studio album on Friday, October 2.

In the official Instagram account of the group, the girls shared some details about their album entitled "The Album."

Lisa said her favorite track in the album is "Pretty Savage," while Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé revealed that their favorite song is "Lovesick Girls."

The official music video of "Lovesick Girls" has also been released on YouTube.

Pinoy fans of Blackpink immediately shared their excitement with the release of their idols' album, with the hashtags #JENNIE, #JISOO and #ROSE, among the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Last month, the Blackpink made headlines with the release of their collaboration with American singer Selena Gomez, "Ice Cream," which is the second pre-release single off Blackpink's first full-length album.

The first single off the album, "How You Like That," released in July, achieved commercial success and broke YouTube records.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the same company that formed K-pop powerhouses Big Bang and 2NE1, among others.

Last year, Blackpink made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.