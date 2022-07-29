K-pop superstars Blackpink and hit battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has released the music video for "Ready for Love" on Friday.

The music video, which is now available on the official YouTube page of the superstar group, showed Blackpink performing as their 3D avatar characters in different parts of the PUBG map.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

As of writing, the music video has been viewed over 1.6 million times in less than an hour since it was uploaded.

Fans and followers of the group also expressed their excitement over the release of "Ready for Love" as #BLACKPINKxPUBGM became the top trending topic in Twitter Philippines.

The video was released in collaboration with PUBG, whom they joined forces with for the 3-weekend concert series "The Virtual."

The concert series, which launched on July 23, will still run on July 29 in North and South America, and July 30 to 31 for the rest of the world.

The event will also give Blackpink fans new ways to support their K-pop idols. Players can obtain custom-made outfits the group will wear during their performance in-game, available until August 31.

BLINKs can also access the new Blackpink Voice Pack, with never-before-heard voice commands from Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, usable in-game.

PUBG is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. Players can secure their free ‘The Virtual’ tickets in-game and preload the Concert Resource Pack to prepare for the show.



"Ready for Love" is classified as a special track which was released ahead of Blackpink's anticipated August comeback.

According to a report by Soompi on July 26, YG Entertainment shared that Blackpink are on the final stages of recording their new album.

The four-piece group are currently filming a music video which they described as the "highest production cost ever was spent," the label added.