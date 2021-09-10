Photo from @lalalalisa_m on Instagram

Lisa of Blackpink on Friday made her much-anticipated solo debut with her first album "Lalisa."

The music video for her lead single of the same name was also released on the same day.

The track "Lalisa" highlighted Lisa's singing and rapping skills, while the music video showed off her dancing prowess.

The hashtag #TodayIsLalisaDay topped Twitter trends, as fans excitedly shared their thoughts on Lisa's solo debut.

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manoban, is the third Blackpink member to make a solo debut.

Rosé made her solo debut in March with her solo track "On the Ground."

Jennie, the first member to debut solo, released her single "Solo" back in 2018.

It was back in 2018 when YG Entertainment first announced that all the Blackpink girls will debut as solo acts.

Blackpink was named the biggest music act in the world this year in Bloomberg’s Pop Star Power Rankings list.

The group, composed of Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa, debuted in August 8, 2016 under YG Entertainment, the same company that formed K-pop powerhouses Big Bang and 2NE1, among others.

The group is known for their many hits including "Boombayah," "Kill This Love," "DDU-DU DDU-DU," and "How You Like That.”

In 2019, Blackpink made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.