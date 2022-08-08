Blackpink. Photo: Instagram/@blackpinkofficial

K-pop group Blackpink on Tuesday announced the dates and cities for its upcoming "Born Pink" world tour.

On its social media pages, Blackpink announced it will kick off its world tour with a two-day concert in Seoul on October 15 and 16, followed by performances in the US and Europe until the end of the year.

The group will then return to Asia in January 2023 with performances in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi.

Among the cities the girls will be visiting in March are Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Manila.

They will then perform in Singapore in May, before going to Australia and New Zealand in June.

The four-member group is expected to drop their new album in September, with its pre-release single "Pink Venom" set to drop on August 19.

The group, composed of member Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo, also celebrated their sixth debut anniversary on Monday.

Managed by YG Entertainment, Blackpink debuted in August 2016 with the single album "Square One," which spawned the singles "Whistle" and "Boombayah."

In October 2020, the quartet released its first-full length album, "The Album," which sold over a million copies and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.