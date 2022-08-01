Blackpink. Photo: Instagram/@blackpinkofficial

K-pop company YG Entertainment dropped late Sunday the first teaser for the comeback and world tour of its hitmaking girl group Blackpink.

On its social media pages, YG posted a 31-second clip revealing the schedule for Blackpink's comeback.

A pre-release single is set to drop in August while the full album will be out in September, according to the video, which did not give specific dates.

The four-member group will then embark on a world tour starting October, based on the video, which ended by flashing the words "Born Pink."

The upcoming record marks Blackpink's first full-group release since "The Album" from October 2020.

Last Friday, the quartet dropped a music video for its song "Ready for Love," a special track for the battle royale game PUBG.

