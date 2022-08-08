Home  >  Entertainment

More comeback details revealed as Blackpink marks 6th anniversary

Posted at Aug 08 2022 01:06 PM | Updated as of Aug 08 2022 02:12 PM

Blackpink. Photo courtesy of Netflix
Blackpink unveiled the title and release date of its new single as the hitmaking K-pop girl group celebrated its sixth debut anniversary on Monday.

On Twitter, the 4-piece act published late Sunday (midnight, South Korean time) a poster for its pre-release single "Pink Venom," which is scheduled to drop on Aug. 19.

"Pink Venom" is the first song to be revealed from the group's new album that will be released in September.

Also on Monday, the members of Blackpink marked their debut anniversary by posting group photos on their individual Instagram pages.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

"It's our birthday today," Jennie said in the caption of her post, adding that there would be "more good news coming for everyone."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LISA (@lalalalisa_m)

"Can't live without these girls," said Lisa, referring to the other members.

"This year will be another big year for us," the Thai idol added.

The group will also embark on a world tour beginning October.

Managed by YG Entertainment, Blackpink debuted in August 2016 with the single album "Square One," which spawned the singles "Whistle" and "Boombayah."

In October 2020, the quartet released its first-full length album, "The Album," which sold over a million copies and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

