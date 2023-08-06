LOOK: Sandara Park shares snaps with Sarah G, DonBelle

K-pop superstar Sandara Park poses with Sarah Geronimo and Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. Photo: Instagram/@daraxxi

K-pop superstar Sandara Park on Sunday posted photos with local stars Sarah Geronimo, Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

Park took to social media to express her happiness at seeing her "old friend" Geronimo, and meeting DonBelle, who were her fellow performers at a tech brand's concert event held Sunday.

In her caption, Park also thanked her fans who supported her.

Park was supposed to perform in Manila for “The Super Stage by K-pop” but the show was cancelled. It was originally set to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 11.

In July, Park released her self-titled digital extended play, her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea more than a decade ago.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after joining the ABS-CBN reality talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the hitmaking K-pop girl group 2NE1, known for songs such as "Fire" and "I Am The Best." The four-piece act eventually disbanded in 2016.

She signed with ABYSS Company in 2021 following her departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment.

