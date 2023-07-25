Home  >  Entertainment

The Super Stage by K-pop concert cancelled

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2023 12:40 AM

MANILA — A K-pop concert set to be headlined by female acts next month has been cancelled, its promoter announced Tuesday.

The show, titled The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila, was supposed to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 11.

"Please be informed that The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila has been cancelled," OctoArts Entertainment said in a Twitter post.

The organizer did not say why the event would not push through.

"All purchased tickets will receive full refund based on the ticketing policy," OctoArts said.

Female K-pop acts Sandara Park, Mamamoo+, Kep1er and Lapillus were supposed to perform at the event.

