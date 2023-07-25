The Super Stage by K-pop concert cancelled

MANILA — A K-pop concert set to be headlined by female acts next month has been cancelled, its promoter announced Tuesday.
The show, titled The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila, was supposed to take place at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 11.
"Please be informed that The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila has been cancelled," OctoArts Entertainment said in a Twitter post.
The organizer did not say why the event would not push through.
"All purchased tickets will receive full refund based on the ticketing policy," OctoArts said.
Female K-pop acts Sandara Park, Mamamoo+, Kep1er and Lapillus were supposed to perform at the event.
