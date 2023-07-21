Sandara Park named new Acer PH ambassador

Acer Philippines introduces Sandara Park as its new brand ambassadress.

MANILA - Korean star Sandara Park is now Acer Philippines' new brand ambassadress, the company announced Friday.

Park, also known by her screen name Dara, will join the list of stars attending the Acer Day event to be held on August 6, days before she is set to perform in a concert in the Philippines.

“Dara truly fits the theme of this year’s celebration because she is an ace who has conquered stages worldwide with her talent and charm. The youth look up to her because she has achieved her dreams despite whatever challenges came her way,” said Sue Ong-Lim, general manager at Acer Philippines.

Park will be headlining performers at the The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila, to be held on August 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena, performing with Mamamoo+, or the Mamamoo sub-unit of members Solar and Moonbyul, Kep1er and Lapillus, which includes Filipino-Argentine singer Chanty.

Sarah Geronimo and DonBelle - or the tandem of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano - will also be present during the Acer Day event, also to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Park, who remains a well-loved celebrity in the Philippines, recently put out her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea in 2009.