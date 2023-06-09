MANILA -- Sandara Park recently visited the Philippines and is happy that Filipinos still remember her.

On social media, the South Korean star shared photos from her trip to Clark, Pampanga.

"Sobrang nakakagulat at nakaka-flatter na hanggang ngayon, kilalang-kilala pa ako ng mga Pinoy. Maraming salamat sa love and support niyo sa akin! Mahal ko kayo! Forever!" she said on Instagram.

On Twitter, Park said she is shocked that Filipinos still remember her after several years of not appearing on Philippine television.

"Sa halos lahat ng generation, naalala pa nila ako. Kahit sa mall, sa market, sa restaurant, sa lahat ng places. Kakagulat. I'm so happy!" she said.

Question! Pano nyo ba ako naalala hanggang ngayon kahit matagal nako wla sa Phil. Tv show. Sa halos lahat ng generation, naalala pa nila ako. Kahit sa mall, sa market, sa restuarant, sa lahat ng places🤩 kakagulat hehe I’m so happy!!!😍 pic.twitter.com/hEdKRhiycQ — Sandara Park (@krungy21) June 8, 2023

Park rose to fame in the Philippines in 2004, when she finished as a runner-up in "Star Circle Quest."

After a string of film and TV projects in the country, she decided to leave for Korea to pursue a showbiz career there. In 2009, she took on the name Dara as a member of 2NE1.

Just last month, Park marked the 14th anniversary of the iconic K-pop girl group known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best."

