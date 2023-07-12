Concept photo for Sandara Park's self-titled extended play, released July 12, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@SANDARAxABYSS

(UPDATE) K-pop superstar Sandara Park dropped Tuesday a digital extended play (EP), her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea more than a decade ago.

The self-titled EP consists of five tracks, with "Festival" serving as the lead single.

The EP's concept involves the 38-year-old singer inviting her fans to an amusement park named after her, according to a report by the Korea Herald.

Main track "Festival" reportedly samples music from a song of the same title by K-pop diva Uhm Jung-hwa, whom Park had previously described as her role model.

The music video for "Festival," which was released alongside the EP, follows Park at an amusement park. It also includes cameos from a number of popular Korean celebrities, including Uhm Jung-hwa, Jo Se-ho, Kim Sook, Park Na-rae, and Aiki.

Park enlisted the help of other Korean musicians for the album, with rapper Gray, R&B singer Heize and indie artist Sunwoo Jung-a producing the tracks "Dara Dara," "T Map," and "Happy Ending," respectively.

The hashtag #WelcomeToSandaraPark topped the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after joining the ABS-CBN reality talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the hitmaking K-pop girl group 2NE1, known for songs such as "Fire" and "I Am The Best." The four-piece act eventually disbanded in 2016.

She signed with ABYSS Company in 2021 following her departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment.

Park, who remains much loved in the Philippines, is set to perform at The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila — a local concert headlined by female K-pop acts — on August 11.

