MANILA -- K-pop superstar Sandara Park completes the list of acts performing in The Super Stage by K-pop in Manila, to be held on August 11 at the Mall of Asia Arena.
"It's been a long time comin' but she's here now!" the concert producer OctoArts Entertainment said on their Twitter account.
She joins Mamamoo+, or the Mamamoo sub-unit of members Solar and Moonbyul, Kep1er and Lapillus, which includes Filipino-Argentine singer
Chanty.
Sandara recently went to the Philippines, and relished how Filipinos remember her, rising to fame in 2004 when she placed runner-up in the "Star Circle Quest."
Five years after, she took on the name Dara as a member of 2NE1. Despite this, she remains attached to her Filipino stardom roots.
"Sobrang nakakagulat at nakaka-flatter na hanggang ngayon, kilalang-kilala pa ako ng mga Pinoy. Maraming salamat sa love and support niyo sa akin! Mahal ko kayo! Forever!" she said on Instagram last June.
Sandara made a cameo during GOT7 member Bambam's set at the "K-pop Masterz" concert last year, performing 2NE1's "I Don't Care."
Sandara was listed as the host of the cancelled EPICon concert.