Sandara Park coming back to PH to host EPICON 2023

Sandara Park has confirmed her return to the Philippines as the host of EPICON 2023 happening at the MOA Concert Grounds on April 1.

EPICON 2023 is a highly anticipated event that celebrates the evolution of K-pop by showcasing past, present, and future generations of K-pop music.

In an Instagram post, Park shared a teaser poster of the event which features her as the host and exclaimed "See you soon Manila!!!"

Park also expressed her excitement that her former 2NE1 group member, Minzy, will be performing alongside other artists as part of the second generation lineup.

“MC Dara with performer Minzy. Ready na ba kayo?!” she asked her followers.

Last February, Park bared that she’s working on a solo album.

The upcoming record will be Park's first solo album since she debuted as a member of the iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1, which was launched in 2009 and disbanded in 2016.

The four-piece act, known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best," is recognized for pioneering the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, which broke the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female artists in South Korea at the time.

During her time with 2NE1, Park released a solo single titled "Kiss," which was used for a promotional campaign of a Korean beer brand.

Prior to debuting in South Korea, Park had an acting and singing career in the Philippines after competing in the 2004 talent show "Star Circle Quest."