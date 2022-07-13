Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- iWantTFC on Wednesday released the full trailer of the much-awaited youth-oriented musical series "Lyric and Beat," which will premiere on August 10.

The almost three-minute video introduces to the show's main characters Lyric and Beat, portrayed by Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, respectively.

Lyric will do everything to fulfill her dream to become a singer. She meets Beat at the fictional Philippine National Conservatory of Music where students are pitted against each other for the right to represent the school in the prestigious National Music Competition.

The preview also teased the characters played by AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Kyle Echarri, Sheena Belarmino, Jeremy Glinoga, Angela Ken and Awra.

Also part of the series are Nyoy Volante, Agot Isidro, Joanna Ampil, Sheena and Lito Pimentel.

Fans showed their excitement for the upcoming musical series with the hashtag #LyricAndBeatTrailer making it to the top trending topics in the Philippines on Twitter.

"Lyric and Beat" also pays tribute to the music of prolific composer Jonathan Manalo of ABS-CBN Music.

Written and directed by Dolly Dulu, the series will premiere on August 10 on iWantTFC.