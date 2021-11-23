Watch more on iWantTFC

The pairing of Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin has continued to roll as they set to top bill in a musical series “Lyric and Beat” which will premiere on streaming platform iQiyi in 2022.

This followed the release of the official trailer of their much-anticipated series “Saying Goodbye” which will also air in iQiyi starting Dec. 4.

Joining SethDrea in the romantic musical show are Darren Espanto and AC Bonifacio. Nyoy Volante, Agot Isidro, Joanna Ampil, Sheena Belarmino, Jeremy Glinoga, and Angela Ken are also included in the list of cast.

The story is set at the backdrop of Philippine National Conservatory of Music where the best and misfit students are pitted against each other for the right to represent the school in the prestigious National Music Competition.

In a teaser uploaded on Tuesday, the show will also pay tribute to the 20 years of music of popular songwriter Jonathan Manalo of ABS-CBN Music.

On “Saying Goodbye”, the pair will take on the roles of Elise and Ricky, whose paths fatefully cross at an old record store fighting over the same album of their favorite artist.

Their first meeting turns into an enduring friendship that will take them to an adventure like no other as they try to fulfill the bucket list of Ricky, who has a heart disease since childhood.

The series also features the newly formed love team of Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown.

iQiyi, a leading provider of pan-Asian content worldwide, sealed on Tuesday a multi-title content deal with ABS-CBN, a leading Philippine media and entertainment company, to produce four Filipino original romantic series for its international subscribers worldwide.