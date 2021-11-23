MANILA – The upcoming series starring Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin, as well as the one with Gerald Anderson and Gigi De Lana are finally set to debut next month.

Brillantes and Fedelin’s new project “Saying Goodbye” will be released on the global streaming service iQiyi on December 4 at 8 p.m.

The pair will take on the roles of Elise and Ricky, whose paths fatefully cross at an old record store fighting over the same album of their favorite artist.

Their first meeting turns into an enduring friendship that will take them to an adventure like no other as they try to fulfill the bucket list of Ricky, who has a heart disease since childhood.

The series also features the newly formed love team of Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown.

Meanwhile, K-drama fans should watch out for Anderson and De Lana’s “Hello, Heart,” which will premiere on December 15 at 8 p.m.

The romantic comedy follows Heart, a beautiful, perky and hardworking woman but is very unlucky in life. Her life starts to turn around upon meeting Saul, an emotionless, business-as-usual guy who hires her to pretend to be his wife to please his grandmother with dementia.

De Lana performs the series’ official theme song, Roselle Nava’s “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” which she covered in a video that went viral online.

These two upcoming contents are part of the multi-title content deal iQiyi signed with ABS-CBN on Tuesday, which aims to fortify the commitments of both companies in bringing high-quality, relatable and inspiring Philippine content with universal themes while championing the Filipino talents and stories onto the global stage.

"We are thrilled to partner with iQiyi for its first Filipino local original series as we continue to tell meaningful stories and champion Filipino talent. Through their technology and our expertise in content creation and production, we strive to bring excellent Filipino content to local and international audiences and subscribers of iQiyi," said ABS-CBN COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes.

“This partnership reflects both iQiyi and ABS-CBN’s shared vision in showcasing Filipino talent and bringing it to the global stage. What the C- and K-dramas have taught us is that there is a global hunger to see more of that Asian talent, beauty and culture. And with this world-class, multi-title partnership with ABS-CBN, iQiyi is proud to present amazing productions from the Philippines to audiences across iQiyi's 191 territories worldwide. There is a place for us in the global spotlight and it's time for the Philippines to shine,” said iQiyi country manager Sherwin dela Cruz.