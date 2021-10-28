MANILA — ABS-CBN released on Thursday the first look at Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin as their characters in the upcoming series “Saying Goodbye.”

The teaser, which shows images of the screen couple, also includes the series’ tagline that pertains to its story: “What’s harder than saying ‘I love you’? Saying goodbye.”

“Saying Goodbye” will center on the romance of Elise (Brillantes) and Ricky (Fedelin), an unlikely match brought together by their shared passion for music and adventure.

It will also star showbiz newcomers Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown.

Check these cute photos of #KoDrea & #SethDrea from the the looktest of #SayingGoodbye! Catch them soon on iQiyi!



An iQiyi original offering produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, it will premiere exclusively on streaming platform worldwide.

“Saying Goodbye” marks the fourth major acting project of Brillantes and Fedelin, following “Kadenang Ginto,” “Wild Little Love,” and “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

The ongoing “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” where Brillantes and Fedelin also portray love interests, is set to conclude on November 5.