Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- AC Bonifacio is excited to be part of the upcoming musical series "Lyric and Beat," along with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, Darren Espanto and a host of other young stars.

In Star Magic's "Inside News" on Tuesday, Bonifacio shared some details about the project which will be available exclusively on iQiyi this 2022.

She also shared her thoughts working with the show's cast which also includes Sheena Belarmino, Angela Ken and Jeremy Glinoga.

"This cast is so fun because we are all friends po talaga and we all support each other. And we all love what we are doing. So I think this is going to be a really fun show to watch," Bonifacio said.

Also part of the romantic musical show are Nyoy Volante, Agot Isidro and Joanna Ampil.

The series will also pay tribute to the 20 years of music of popular songwriter Jonathan Manalo of ABS-CBN Music.

"I feel that people should really watch out for this because it's very new parang hindi pa po nangyayari ito sa Philippines na musical series na all teens. And we are going to try to make you guys smile and I mean at the same time kilig and you are going to feel everything that you want to feel and, of course, with the music of Sir Jonathan also, which is great," Bonifacio said.

"There's going to be singing and dancing, acting all in all obviously in the series. We are also all friends so the chemistry will be amazing. We are just going to have fun with it," she added.