MANILA – It’s time to hear the magic!

ABS-CBN launched on Thursday Star Magic Records, a new music label under the ABS-CBN Music ecosystem.

In a virtual media conference, Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi explained the concept behind it, saying this is Star Magic’s way of expanding the brand of the network’s talent management arm.

“When we brought up the idea of having a sub-label for Star Magic, hindi ako nagdalawang salita. Sila Roxy (Liquigan) and Jonathan (Manalo) [of ABS-CBN Music] were very accommodating and very welcoming of the growth and the possibilities of expanding our artists into the recording genre,” he said.

Describing how it will play a role in the current ecosystem of ABS-CBN Music, Liquigan said, “Wala naman talagang difference. It’s really putting the artist on a global stage. Feeling namin if mas marami tayo, mas maganda.”

“We are not just sticking to one label. Mas marami, mas may focus tayo because Star Music is about mainstream music, Star Pop is pop music, Tarsier is for dance, EDM. DNA is for alternative music. Feeling namin, mas marami pang magagawa with mas maraming record labels,” he added.

Along with its launch, AC Bonifacio was also announced as the first artist to release a single under the new label.

On why she was chosen to be the flagbearer, Dyogi said: “Ang dami na niyang exposure that attest sa galing niyang sumayaw. But more than that, meron pa siyang ibang aspeto na pwede nating makita. This time, she will not only dance but she will be a total performer.”

Dyogi is optimistic that Bonifacio is committed to excel in singing and performing the same way that she is committed to shine in dancing.

With Bonifacio’s age, personality and work ethic, Dyogi believes she is a good representative to become the launching talent of Star Magic Records.

Meanwhile, Bonifacio admitted there’s a lot of pressure on her for being its first artist to launch a single as she vowed to work hard to show to people what she can do.

“I’ve been in the industry for a while now and as a dancer lang talaga. I’m friends with sila Darren [Espanto], Kyle [Echarri] and they always get to work with Sir Jonathan and Sir Roxy. Now that I get to work with them and with this new label too, and this song, I am just so excited. There’s a lot of pressure on my shoulder being their first artist but I will do my best,” she said.

Titled “Fool No Mo,” Bonifacio’s single is a song that anyone can connect with. It is a reminder of self-worth, and how every person should be treated by others.

Talking about her single, Bonifacio said it was her first time to write a song and she is happy it all worked out.

“I did write a part in the song. It was my first time writing. I am not a writer. I am more on movement. Movement became my diary, that’s where I release all my feelings. So that was my first time to release it and write down what I felt. I just kept writing and writing. I had the beat with me. Sir Jonathan was helping me. We were sending it back and forth and he was giving me feedback also.”

“Fool No Mo” will be available in streaming platforms at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Aside from the song, a music video will also be dropped soon.