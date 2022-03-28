Cast of 'Lyric and Beat' wraps filming in Baguio

MANILA – The cast and crew of the upcoming musical series “Lyric & Beat” have wrapped filming.

In Darren Espanto’s Instagram update on Monday, the Kapamilya singer thanked Baguio for the wonderful experience they all had while working on the show.

“That’s a wrap for our lock-in taping for ‘Lyric & Beat’! Thank you, Baguio,” he said.

“Made so many unforgettable memories here and I am so grateful to have worked with such incredibly talented and hardworking people. ‘Til next time,” he added.

“Lyric and Beat” is set to premiere on streaming platform iQiyi this year.

Aside from Espanto, the series stars Setj Fedelin, Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio, Nyoy Volante, Agot Isidro, Joanna Ampil, Sheena Belarmino, Jeremy Glinoga, and Angela Ken.

The story is set at the fictional Philippine National Conservatory of Music where students are pitted against each other for the right to represent the school in the prestigious National Music Competition.

The show will also pay tribute to the music of prolific composer Jonathan Manalo of ABS-CBN Music.

iQiyi, a leading provider of pan-Asian content worldwide, entered a multi-title content deal with ABS-CBN, a leading Philippine media and entertainment company, to produce four Filipino original romantic series for its international subscribers worldwide.