MANILA -- Actor Kyle Echarri is reuniting with two other Gold Squad members, Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes, in the upcoming musical series “Lyric and Beat.”

Echarri was present during the story conference and script reading of the show, hinting his inclusion in the series.

The actor and singer was last seen on the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and the “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity edition.

“Lyric and Beat” is set to premiere on streaming platform iQiyi this year.

When the project was announced last year, Echarri was not included in the cast.

Aside from Fedelin, and Brillantes, it was initially reported that Darren Espanto, AC Bonifacio, Nyoy Volante, Agot Isidro, Joanna Ampil, Sheena Belarmino, Jeremy Glinoga, and Angela Ken will also be part of the romantic musical series.

The story is set at fictional Philippine National Conservatory of Music where students are pitted against each other for the right to represent the school in the prestigious National Music Competition.

The show will also pay tribute to the music of prolific composer Jonathan Manalo of ABS-CBN Music.

iQiyi, a leading provider of pan-Asian content worldwide, entered a multi-title content deal with ABS-CBN, a leading Philippine media and entertainment company, to produce four Filipino original romantic series for its international subscribers worldwide.

