Footage of the January 2019 wedding of Moira dela Torre and Jason Hernandez is seen in the latter's new music video released on Wednesday. Screenshot

MANILA – A year after their controversial separation, songwriter Jason Hernandez has included footage of hitmaker Moira dela Torre, specifically on the day of their wedding, in his new music video released on Wednesday.

The video for his new song "Ikaw Pa Rin" had clips of the actual nuptials, including dela Torre walking down the aisle and their exchange of vows.

In the music video, Hernandez is depicted to have a romance with a different woman. But with lyrics pertaining to a past love he is unable to let go of, plus the wedding footage, Hernandez appears to hint that he has not moved on completely from his relationship with dela Torre.

In the weeks leading up to the music video, Hernandez has been posting photos of him with a mystery woman whose face is obscured. That woman's face was finally revealed in the music video.

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, got married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Following their split, Hernandez released back-to-back tunes about regret and setting a loved one free.

Dela Torre, meanwhile, has made no public indication of dating again after her separation from Hernandez, and has been mostly focused on expanding her music career.

RELATED VIDEO: