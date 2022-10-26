MANILA - Singer-songwriter Jason Marvin Hernandez released on Wednesday a new song about regret, confessing, and setting a loved one free, five months after the announcement of his separation from his wife and collaborator Moira dela Torre.

Written and composed by Hernandez, “All I Can Do” speaks of admitting a mistake (“the devil got to me”) and asking for “one last time for you and me.”

The song closes with lyrics reflecting acceptance: “Oh you deserve to be happy / Even if it’s not here with me”.

Hernandez released a similarly themed tune, “Ako Na Lang,” in September. Like then, Hernandez has so far made no mention of whether “All I Can Do” is drawn from his personal situation.

In his statement announcing his separation from dela Torre in May, Hernandez admitted to being “unfaithful” during their three-year marriage.

Dela Torre was also hounded by speculation in September as her song, “Babalik Sa ‘Yo,” grew in popularity after its original release in July. The hitmaker was more forthcoming about comments linking the song to her marriage.

“Kanta lang ‘to,” she said. “Wag marupok.”

