'Kanta lang 'to': Moira denies 'Babalik Sa 'Yo' is about Jason

MANILA — Moira dela Torre flat-out denied that her recent single “Babalik Sa ‘Yo” pertains to her husband, Jason Hernandez, from whom she separated this year.

“Nope,” was dela Torre’s brief and direct answer when a follower asked if the tune is “a sign of reconciliation.”

The fan was commenting on the “hugot” hitmaker’s Facebook video where she is singing a part of the song, which is from the official soundtrack of the primetime series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

A portion of the lyrics goes:

Tanging ikaw ang sigaw

Ng puso araw-araw

Aminin ko na sa ‘yo

Ngayon lang nagka gan’to

Ako’y babalik, babalik, babalik pa rin sa ‘yo

“Babalik Sa ‘Yo” was released in July, two months after she and Hernandez announced that they are ending their three-year marriage in May, with the latter admitting he was “unfaithful.”

However, despite the timing of the song’s release, dela Torre clarified in her Facebook post that “Babalik Sa ‘Yo” does not pertain to her personal life.

She wrote: “thank u for all the love uv given babalik sayo and for making it no.2 on the charts!! ly guys […] ps kanta lang to, wag marupok”.

Hernandez, who was also dela Torre’s music collaborator, stirred similar speculation early this month when he released “Ako Na Lang,” a song about regrets and his first single since his separation from his wife.

