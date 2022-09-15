Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Almost four months since he and his wife Moira dela Torre announced they are ending their marriage, singer-songwriter Jason Hernandez has released a new single “Ako Nalang,” which talks about regrets.

“Ito ang mga salita, linya, at nota na nagligtas sa 'kin. Noong mga gabing nakakalunod 'yung lungkot at nakakabingi ang pagsisisi,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Ito ang mga tanong na umiikot sa isip ko noong mga madaling araw na nawawala ako. Ito ang awitin na nakasama ko sa pinakamadilim na oras ng buhay ko,” Hernandez added.

The song’s music video has also been uploaded on YouTube.

Dela Torre and Hernandez announced their decision to end their three-year marriage on May 31, with Hernandez admitting being “unfaithful” to his wife.

“For those of you who know my story,” dela Torre said at the time, “you can imagine the long journey of grieving and healing I have ahead of me. The revelations of things that happened over the last two years have been difficult. Painful. And heartbreaking to process.”

“In spite of the pain I’m experiencing, let me set the record straight. While our marriage was not perfect, I have stayed true to my vows and I have never cheated on Jason,” she wrote.

Dela Torre and Hernandez got married in January 2019.

Speculation surrounding their marriage first started in April 2022, when her fans noticed that dela Torre had removed most of Hernandez’s photos from her Instagram page. At the time, however, they both denied parting ways.

A month later, they confirmed no longer being together.

