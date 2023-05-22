Jason Hernandez shares a glimpse of his companion during a vacation in the US, in an apparent hint of finding new love. Instagram: @jasonmarvinph

MANILA — More than a week after first stirring speculation that he is dating anew, songwriter Jason Hernandez on Monday once again posted a photo of a mystery woman whom he now credited for "saving" him.

On Instagram, Hernandez posted snaps of the woman taking in a picturesque view of Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, notably with her back to the camera.

A second photo shows Hernandez similarly sitting near a cliff at the tourist attraction, with a guitar in hand.

His caption, written as lyrics, hinted at finding happiness anew — a year after his controversial separation from his wife, hitmaker Moira dela Torre.

"Siya ang nag ligtas sa'kin, ang nagbalik ng aking ngiti," Hernandez wrote, apparently pertaining to his companion.

Hernandez's previous Instagram update that included a mystery woman earlier this month similarly had her face obscured.

At the time, followers of both Hernandez and dela Torre speculated that the "hugot" singer was the woman in the photo. She, however, later clarified simply, "Di ako yon," through a humorous Facebook update.

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, got married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Following their split, Hernandez released back-to-back tunes about regret and setting a loved one free.

Dela Torre, meanwhile, has made no public indication of dating again after her separation from Hernandez, and has been mostly focused on expanding her music career.

