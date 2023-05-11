Moira dela Torre's (right) former partner Jason Hernandez (left) is seen posing with a mystery woman in his May 11 Instagram Stories update. Instagram: @jasonmarvinph

MANILA — Is songwriter Jason Hernandez dating anew a year after his controversial separation from his now-estranged wife, hitmaker Moira dela Torre?

This was the question of the former couple's followers after Hernandez shared on Thursday a selfie with a mystery woman.

In the photo, shared through Instagram Stories, Hernandez is seen smiling as the woman, whose face is obscured by a cap, hugs him from behind.

Hernandez's update has since prompted speculation online, particularly about the woman's identity. Some asked when the composer got back into the dating scene, while others went as far as guessing that the mystery woman might be dela Torre.

Dela Torre's Instagram Stories updates around the same time, however, indicated that she was in Olongapo City with her grandfather. Hernandez's photo, on the other hand, appeared to be taken abroad.

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, got married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

Following their controversial split, Hernandez released back-to-back tunes about regret and setting a loved one free.

Dela Torre, meanwhile, has made no public indication of dating again after her separation from Hernandez, and has been mostly focused on expanding her music career.

