LIST: Celebs who are winning in Halalan 2022

MANILA — Dozens of celebrities ran for public office either as political neophytes or reelectionists, including action star Robin Padilla, the No. 1 senator on his first try, and showbiz contemporary Richard Gomez, who successfully swapped local positions with his wife Lucy Torres.

In photos, here are the showbiz personalities who have won or are leading the race in the 2022 elections:

ROBIN PADILLA | Senator

Actor Robin Padilla talks to the crowd at the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam miting de avance in Parañaque City on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

DANIEL FERNANDO | Bulacan Governor

Reelectionist Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando. Provincial Government of Bulacan handout

ALEX CASTRO | Bulacan Vice Governor

EJAY FALCON | Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor

ARJO ATAYDE | Representative, Quezon City 1st Congressional District

Actor Arjo Atayde (right) joins fellow candidates Quezon City Mayor and reelectionist Joy Belmonte (middle) and running mate Gian Sotto (left) during a campaign sortie in March. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

JOLO REVILLA | Representative, Cavite 1st Congressional District

LANI MERCADO | Representative, Cavite 2nd Congressional District

DAN FERNANDEZ | Representative, Santa Rosa, Laguna

JASON ABALOS | Provincial Board Member, Nueva Ecija 4th District

RICHARD GOMEZ | Representative, Leyte 4th Congressional District

LUCY TORRES-GOMEZ | Ormoc City Mayor

Celebrity couple Lucy and Richard Gomez. Instagram: @richardgomezinstagram

YUL SERVO | Manila Vice Mayor

Yul Servo (left) files his certificate of candidacy with Manila Mayor candidate Honey Lacuna-Pangan in October 2021. Raya Capulong, ABS-CBN News

JAVI BENITEZ | City of Victorias Mayor

INA ALEGRE | Mayor, Pola, Oriental Mindoro

COUNCILORS