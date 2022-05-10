LIST: Celebs who are winning in Halalan 2022

MANILA — Dozens of celebrities ran for public office either as political neophytes or reelectionists, including action star Robin Padilla, the No. 1 senator on his first try, and showbiz contemporary Richard Gomez, who successfully swapped local positions with his wife Lucy Torres.
In photos, here are the showbiz personalities who have won or are leading the race in the 2022 elections:
ROBIN PADILLA | Senator
DANIEL FERNANDO | Bulacan Governor
ALEX CASTRO | Bulacan Vice Governor
EJAY FALCON | Oriental Mindoro Vice Governor
ARJO ATAYDE | Representative, Quezon City 1st Congressional District
JOLO REVILLA | Representative, Cavite 1st Congressional District
LANI MERCADO | Representative, Cavite 2nd Congressional District
DAN FERNANDEZ | Representative, Santa Rosa, Laguna
JASON ABALOS | Provincial Board Member, Nueva Ecija 4th District
RICHARD GOMEZ | Representative, Leyte 4th Congressional District
LUCY TORRES-GOMEZ | Ormoc City Mayor
YUL SERVO | Manila Vice Mayor
JAVI BENITEZ | City of Victorias Mayor
INA ALEGRE | Mayor, Pola, Oriental Mindoro
COUNCILORS
- Alfred Vargas, Quezon City
- Aiko Melendez, Quezon City
- Angelu de Leon, Pasig City
- Vandolph Quizon, Parañaque City
- Jomari Yllana, Parañaque City
- Jhong Hilario, Makati City
- Lou Veloso, Manila
- Nash Aguas, Cavite City
- Leren Bautista, Los Baños, Laguna
- Mikee Morada, Lipa, Batangas
