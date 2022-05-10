Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando. Provincial Government of Bulacan handout

MANILA — Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando is poised to get reelected, based on partial and unofficial results of the May 9 elections, as of Tuesday morning.

Fernando of the National Unity Party (NUP) got 967,798 votes as of 8:47 a.m. with nearly 98 percent of election returns transmitted.

Incumbent Vice Governor Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado, who ran under the ruling PDP-Laban party, trailed Fernando with 571,935 votes.

The three other candidates in the gubernatorial race each had less than 23,000 votes.

Fernando's running mate, provincial board member and former actor Alex Castro, leads the vice-gubernatorial race 742,216 votes while Jonjon Mendoza of PDP-Laban got 609,816 votes.

Fernando, also a former actor, supported the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

Despite Fernando's endorsement, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, got the most votes among the presidential aspirants in Bulacan, at 1,016,388.

Robredo, meanwhile, got 490,860 votes.

In the 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo got some 366,000 votes in Bulacan, compared to around 556,000 votes for her then-closest rival, Marcos.

A vote-rich province, Bulacan is home to 2,007,523 registered voters, according to data from the Commission on Elections.

