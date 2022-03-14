Supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo cheer as she made her way to the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Santiago, Isabela on March 12, 2022. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for the country's highest elected post on Monday scored the endorsement of Governor Danilo Fernando of vote-rich Bulacan province.

Fernando said the Philippines needed a president who was free of corruption allegations and someone who had a strong faith in God.

"Ikinagagalak ko pong ipahayag sa araw na ito… ang aking taos-pusong suporta sa kandidatura ng ating kasalukuyang Bise Presidente," he said in a press conference.

(I am happy to declare today my heartfelt support to the candidacy of our incumbent Vice President.)

"Let a woman lead. Let Leni lead," continued the governor.

Bulacan is home to 2,007,523 voters, according to data from the Commission on Elections.

In the 2016 vice presidential race, Robredo got some 366,000 votes in Bulacan, compared to around 556,000 votes of her then closest rival, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Marcos is among Robredo's rivals in May's presidential race.

Robredo said she hoped Fernando's endorsement would boost her fight against disinformation. She is the top target of false online information, a fact-checking group said in February.

More details to follow.