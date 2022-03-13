Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo and team attend the grand rally at the Paglaum Sports Complex in Bacolod City on Friday, March 11, attended by an estimated 70,000 supporters. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA- Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday belied claims spread through text blasts suggesting that she has aligned herself with communist leader Jose Ma. Sison.

Robredo clarified that she does not believe in using violence to solve problems, and that it is not true that she will be forming a coalition government with the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army - National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) once she wins the upcoming elections.

"Para klaro: kasinungalingan ito," she said.

(To be clear: This is a lie.)

"Once and for all: Kaliwa, kanan, taas, baba, lahat handa tayong pakinggan — basta tapat, mapayapa, at handang magtrabaho para iangat ang buhay ng Pilipino," Robredo added.

(Once and for all: Left, right, up, down, we are ready to listen to everyone - as long as they are truthfull, peaceful and ready to work for the betterment of the Filipinos.)

Robredo also said she does not condone the use of violence to solve any problems, and thus, will not ally herself with anyone doing that.

"Yung mga talagang kilala ako, alam na hindi ako naniniwala sa dahas para solusyonan ang anumang problema. Alam na tutol ako sa sinumang pumupulot ng armas para maggiit ng sariling agenda. Hindi ako makikipag-alyansa sa mga ganun or sa mga naniniwala dun. Priority ko ang magtrabaho sa mapayapang paraan para sa dignidad ng bawat tao, ang empowered and responsible exercise of freedoms, at ang fairness," she added.

(Those who really know me know that I do not believe in the use of violence to solve any problems. They know that I am against anyone who take up arms to push for their own agenda. I will not ally myself with them or those who believe in that. My priority is to work in a peaceful manner to uplift the dignity of everyone, for empowered and responsible exercise of freedoms, and for fairness," Robredo added.

Instead of trying to disrupt the momentum of what she called the "People's Campaign", Robredo said it might be better for them to try harder, or to just join her.

"Alam yan ng lahat ng katrabaho ko, kasama na ang mga nasa uniformed services, na mukhang sila ang tinatarget ng mga ganitong disinformation at propaganda. Kaya pwede ba. Gusto nyong pigilin ang momentum ng People’s Campaign? Try harder. O better yet: Sumali na lang kaya kayo? Ipanalo na natin ‘to," she said.

(Everyone who works with me know that, especially those in the uniformed services, who seem like the target of this disinformation and propaganda. So please. You want to stop the momentum of the People's Campaign? Try harder. Or better yet, just join us? Let us win this one.)

Robredo has been the main target of disinformation campaigns on social media, according to a study by a fact-checking group.

Former senator and current presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. meanwhile was identified as the main beneficiary of misleading posts.