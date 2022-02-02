Leni is top subject of disinformation, says fact-check group in Senate probe

Vice President Leni Robredo, and representatives of the LENI Urban Poor (LENI UP), a coalition of nearly a thousand urban groups nationwide, sign a covenant that will address the immediate issues faced by the urban poor in the country on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. OVP handout

MAYNILA — Vice President Leni Robredo remains the top target of disinformation in social media, a fact-checking group told a Senate committee on Wednesday.

University of the Philippines' FactCheck lead Yvonne Chua said majority of misinformation online are directed against the 2022 presidential hopeful.

"Majority of those are directed against presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo po. Every week po she gets [to be] the biggest victim of disinformation and negative messaging, whether it has to do with typhoon, all sorts," Chua told the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes, which is reviewing criminal laws amid increased use of social media and technology.

Chua, who has been leading fact-checking initiatives since the 2019 midterm elections, said in 131 fact checks, 67 percent were spreading false information against Robredo, on social or traditional media.

The misinformation are usually visual content, like infographics, art cards, among others, she added.

The disinformation propaganda also uses positive at negative messaging, which means telling lies about a candidate to boost an opponent's image.

University of the Philippines relaunched in January factcheck.ph.

In June 2022, Robredo began correcting false news against her, saying it was no longer prompt to keep silent. She has since urged netizens to report 'fake news peddlers."

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Robredo also said it was time for the Philippines to punish groups behind misuse of internet, not just in pornography but in social media.

"We should have a law that will criminalize, penalize these social media sites for them to be accountable and to be responsible in a way that these will not be accessible to people who are not yet ready to process those contents," she said.

