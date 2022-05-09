Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s lead in the presidential elections remained insurmountable, as the former senator saw his votes surpass 30 million Tuesday morning.
In partial, unofficial results released 5:02 a.m., Tuesday, Marcos tallied 30,150,217 votes, compared with Leni Robredo's 14,370,640.
Manny Pacquiao remained in third (3,437,718), while Isko Moreno Domagoso was in fourth (1,835,987).
Wires service Agence France-Presse has declared Marcos the winner, based on initial tally.
Meanwhile, Sara Duterte-Carpio continues to run away in the vice-presidential race with 30,457,913 votes, more than thrice higher than second-running Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.
(More details to follow.)
For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results
For live updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here
You can also watch our live coverage here: