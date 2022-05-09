Presidential candidate former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. casts his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School, Batac City, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s lead in the presidential elections remained insurmountable, as the former senator saw his votes surpass 30 million Tuesday morning.

In partial, unofficial results released 5:02 a.m., Tuesday, Marcos tallied 30,150,217 votes, compared with Leni Robredo's 14,370,640.

Manny Pacquiao remained in third (3,437,718), while Isko Moreno Domagoso was in fourth (1,835,987).

Wires service Agence France-Presse has declared Marcos the winner, based on initial tally.

Meanwhile, Sara Duterte-Carpio continues to run away in the vice-presidential race with 30,457,913 votes, more than thrice higher than second-running Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

