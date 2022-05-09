Actor Arjo Atayde. FILE/Instagram: @arjoatayde

MANILA — Actor Arjo Atayde is poised to become a first-time congressman representing a Quezon City district, based on the partial, unofficial results of the Philippine elections Monday night.

At 79.74% local votes transmitted as of 9:02 p.m., Atayde ranked first in the race for representative of the 1st congressional district of Quezon City.

He was ahead of re-electionist Rep. Onyx Crisologo and entrepreneur Marcus Dee.

Atayde, 31, is a political neophyte. He has said his experience during the COVID-19 pandemic convinced him of the need to try his hand at public office.

The son of screen veteran Sylvia Sanchez, Atayde is best known as an acclaimed actor, having won the top acting prize in the Asian Academy Creative Awards in 2020.

Ahead of his election bid, Atayde has remained active in showbiz, notably with his lead role in the upcoming ABS-CBN international series “Cattleya Killer.”