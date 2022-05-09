Actor Robin Padilla on way to become senator

Actor Robin Padilla during the PDP-Laban campaign sortie held at the Marikina Hotel and Convention Center on March 20, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actor Robin Padilla is on the way to becoming a first-time senator, based on partial, unofficial results of the Philippine election transmitted Monday night.

At 53.5% votes transmitted as of 8:32 p.m., Padilla ranked first in the Senate race, ahead of survey frontrunners Antique Rep. Loren Legarda and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo.

In the last Pulse Asia survey released May 2, Padilla ranked third below Tulfo and Legarda, respectively.

Dubbed the “Bad Boy of Philippine Cinema” whose acting career spans nearly four decades, Padilla became an increasingly visible political figure as one of the staunch supporters of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

He carried on his loyalty to the Dutertes as one of the senatorial candidates allied with vice-presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte. During the campaign, Padilla also became a vocal supporter of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Duterte’s running mate.

Padilla rose to fame in the late ‘80s and quickly made a mark as a “simpatiko” action star.

His “Bad Boy” moniker made a real-life impression when, in 1996, he was convicted of illegal possession of firearms and sentenced to 17-21 years of imprisonment. While serving his sentence, he converted to Islam.

After two years of imprisonment, then-President Fidel Ramos pardoned Padilla, who successfully returned to showbiz.