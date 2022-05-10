Ejay Falcon thanks voters in Oriental Mindoro

MANILA -- Actor Ejay Falcon took to social media to thank all those who supported and voted for him as vice-governor of his home province of Oriental Mindoro.



"Sa lahat po ng nanindigan, nagpakita ng suporta, nagtiwala, nagmahal at bukas palad na tumanggap sa isang Ejay Falcon, hindi bilang artista kundi bilang isang kababayan nyo na nag nanais maglingkod ng buong puso, MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO," Falcon wrote on Instagram.

"Utang ko po sa inyo ito at hayaan nyo pong bayaran ko kayo ng tapat at malinis na paglilingkod. Ang mga ngiti, palakpak at hiyaw nyo po ang nagbigay sa akin ng lakas na kaya natin ito. Hindi ko po maipaliwanag sa mga salita ang saya at galak na nararamdaman ko ngayon dahil gustong gusto ko na pong magsimulang maglingkod sa inyo. ...Ito po ang bagong Bise Gobernador ng Oriental Mindoro, ready to serve you," he promised.



Based on 100 percent of election returns transmitted as of 11:47 a.m., May 10, Falcon has a lead of 41,212 votes against Ca Jojo Perez.

Falcon has 226,875 votes against Perez's 185,663 votes.

Falcon, 32, grew up in Pola town, Oriental Mindoro to a Filipino mother and a French father, who has been estranged.

He rose to fame in 2008 as the big winner of that year’s teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Falcon went on to become a leading man in numerous ABS-CBN series, including “Pasion de Amor” and “Dugong Buhay.”

He is also a Philippine Air Force reservist, having completed his training in 2019.