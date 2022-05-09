Actor Ejay Falcon is a first-time election aspirant. FILE/Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Actor Ejay Falcon appears on his way to becoming a first-time elected official, based on the partial, unofficial results of the Philippine elections on Monday.

At 81.79% local votes transmitted as of 10:32 p.m., Falcon led the vice-gubernatorial race in Oriental Mindoro.

He was ahead of re-electionist Vice Governor Jojo Perez.

Falcon, 32, grew up in Pola town, Oriental Mindoro to a Filipino mother and a French father, who has been estranged.

He rose to fame in 2008 as the big winner of that year’s teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Falcon went on to become a leading man in numerous ABS-CBN series, including “Pasion de Amor” and “Dugong Buhay.”

He is also a Philippine Air Force reservist, having completed his training in 2019.