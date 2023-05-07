K-pop singer Park Bom to hold concert in Manila in June

K-pop singer Park Bom will be performing in Manila in June. Photo: Instagram @newharoobompark

MANILA - K-pop singer Park Bom will hold a concert in Manila in June, local events organizer Neuwave Events & Productions announced Sunday.

Park, formerly a member of the K-pop girl group 2NE1, will perform at the New Frontier Theater on June 10 for her first “fan concert” in Manila titled “You & I.”

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! #ParkBom is coming to Manila for her first-ever fan concert, and she's ready to show the world what a true queen is made of! Get ready to be dazzled by her stunning vocals and experience a night you'll never forget! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/j7oa5NrH04 — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) May 7, 2023

The concert will be held a week after fellow 2NE1 member Minzy’s Manila concert.

Aside from the date and venue of the concert, Neuwave has yet to reveal ticketing details.

Park last visited Manila in October 2022 for #POPstival 2022.

She made her debut as a member of the group 2NE1 in 2009 along with Minzy, Sandara Park and CL. The group disbanded in 2016.

Park then pursued a solo career under a new management company and competed in the first season of "Queendom" in 2019.

In March 2022, Park dropped the single "Flower," which features Kim Minseok of duo MeloMance.

Known for hits like "Fire" and "I Am The Best," 2NE1 is recognized for pioneering the "girl crush" concept in K-pop, which broke the stereotypical "cute" and "sexy" image of most female artists in South Korea at the time.

